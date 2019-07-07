Manuel A. Carrero, 75, of Blandon, passed away

Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Isabel M. (Feliciano) Carrero. Born May 10, 1944, in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Matias and Inocensia (Cruz) Carrero. He worked as a floor person at Hershey Foods where he retired after 36 years.

Along with his wife, Manuel is survived by sons, Manuel A. Carrero Jr., of Scranton, Pa.; and Carl Carrero, of

Reading. He is also survived by two grandchildren; seven sisters; and three brothers.

He was preceded in death by a brother.

Manuel loved cars, boxing and spending time with his grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at Kingdom Hall of

Jehovah's Witnesses, 360 N. 3rd St., Reading, at a later date.

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th Street,

Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at: www.whelanschwartz.com.



