Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel DeJesus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel DeJesus Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel DeJesus Jr. Obituary
Manuel (Joe) DeJesus, Jr. Manuel J. DeJesus, Jr., 81, passed away October 7, 2019 in his Bern Township residence. He was the loving husband of Nancy R. (Troutman) DeJesus. They married on October 30, 1971. Born in the Province of Funchal, Madeira Island, Portugal, he was a son of the late Manuel J., Sr., and Filomena (Rodriguez) DeJesus. He attended Reading High School. Manuel was a U.S. Marine veteran. Manuel worked for H. T. Construction Co. until he became the owner and operator of Manuel DeJesus Construction. He later worked for Bern Township and the Borough of New Morgan as the Building Inspector and Zoning Officer. Manuel was actively involved in water skiing on both the local and national level and attained the rank of Senior Judge for the American Water Skiing Association. He also loved to travel with his wife in their motorhome. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Tony, husband of Diane DeJesus, Reading; three sisters, Marie Garrett, Filomena, wife of Paul Kilar, and Carmina Azzolina; his sister-in-law Linda Lantz. Eleven nieces and nephews, Bob, husband of Amy Garrett, Kathy Garrett, Brian, husband of Lynn DeJesus, L.T., husband of Amy DeJesus, Annmarie, wife of Mike Morganti, Karen, wife of Ross Himmler, Joe, husband of Erin Azzolina, Lisa Leonard, Jack, husband of Gina Lantz, Timothy Lantz, and Rebecca Smith and thirteen great-nieces and nephews, Mike, Lia, Brock, Brody, Nicole, Matthew, Luke, JJ, Brooke, Logan Megan, Robert and Owen also survive him. He was predeceased by a sister Rosa Bechtel The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the excellent care he received at the Reading Hospital Oncology and Radiation Department especially Dr. David Lu and his nurse Kim Moore. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now