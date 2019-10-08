|
Manuel (Joe) DeJesus, Jr. Manuel J. DeJesus, Jr., 81, passed away October 7, 2019 in his Bern Township residence. He was the loving husband of Nancy R. (Troutman) DeJesus. They married on October 30, 1971. Born in the Province of Funchal, Madeira Island, Portugal, he was a son of the late Manuel J., Sr., and Filomena (Rodriguez) DeJesus. He attended Reading High School. Manuel was a U.S. Marine veteran. Manuel worked for H. T. Construction Co. until he became the owner and operator of Manuel DeJesus Construction. He later worked for Bern Township and the Borough of New Morgan as the Building Inspector and Zoning Officer. Manuel was actively involved in water skiing on both the local and national level and attained the rank of Senior Judge for the American Water Skiing Association. He also loved to travel with his wife in their motorhome. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Tony, husband of Diane DeJesus, Reading; three sisters, Marie Garrett, Filomena, wife of Paul Kilar, and Carmina Azzolina; his sister-in-law Linda Lantz. Eleven nieces and nephews, Bob, husband of Amy Garrett, Kathy Garrett, Brian, husband of Lynn DeJesus, L.T., husband of Amy DeJesus, Annmarie, wife of Mike Morganti, Karen, wife of Ross Himmler, Joe, husband of Erin Azzolina, Lisa Leonard, Jack, husband of Gina Lantz, Timothy Lantz, and Rebecca Smith and thirteen great-nieces and nephews, Mike, Lia, Brock, Brody, Nicole, Matthew, Luke, JJ, Brooke, Logan Megan, Robert and Owen also survive him. He was predeceased by a sister Rosa Bechtel The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the excellent care he received at the Reading Hospital Oncology and Radiation Department especially Dr. David Lu and his nurse Kim Moore. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019