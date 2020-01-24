|
Marcella E. Mease, 89, of Reading, Pa., passed away, on Wednesday, January 22, at the Reading hospital. She was the widow of Richard R. Mease, who died in May of 2016. They were married on June 26, 1981, and enjoyed spending over 10 years living in Florida before moving back to Reading to be with family. She was the daughter of the late William H. and Esther S. Sweitzer, of Shillington. She graduated from Shillington High School in 1948 and enjoyed going to the class reunions. She was employed by Gliddens for 25 years as a data processing supervisor. She was an excellent cook and also loved to bake, sew, play board and card games, bird watching and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Sweitzer, of Gouglersville, and is survived by her children: Roger Botsford, of Kenhorst; Phillip Botsford, of Mohnton; and Patricia Stilianos, of Wyomissing. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Jessilyn Stilianos and Casey Stairiker; and four great-grandchildren: Kraven, Chase, Lilly and Jack. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Joan Long, wife of Robert Long, of Hamburg, and their children, Vincent and Vanessa. She was a kind and gentle soul and will be truly missed by many. Burial will be private for her family at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring, Pa.
