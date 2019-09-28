Home

Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Marcia Brumbach


1948 - 2019
Marcia Brumbach Obituary

Marcia A. "Coach" Brumbach, 70, of

Boyertown, and longtime teacher and coach at Boyertown High School, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Born December 22, 1948, in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Jean (Hissey) Brumbach. Marcia was a 1966 graduate from Boyertown High School where she was an outstanding athlete. She graduated from Concord College in West Virginia, in 1971, where she was a standout athlete in multiple sports

including field hockey, basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field, and swimming. She was named to the Concord College Hall of Fame in 2001.

Marcia was a dedicated teacher and coach for over 30 years. She began her teaching career in York, Pa. She then taught throughout the Boyertown School District while

also coaching lacrosse, field hockey and basketball. She had many successes throughout her career including

having countless championships, named Pennsylvania's coach of the year numerous times, compiling a brilliant

lacrosse record of 245-67-12, coaching over 20 All-Americans and having players compete at the college level all over the country, many at the Division I level.

Marcia was the head basketball coach at West Chester University for 4 seasons and was involved in many college level lacrosse camps nationwide where she enjoyed

teaching her knowledge of the game to students from all over. She also coached international lacrosse teams in

England, Scotland and the Japan Women's Olympic Team.

She was inducted into multiple sports halls of fame as an athlete and coach. She was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame and was the first woman

inducted into the Ches-Mont Hall of Fame. Other than her passion for sports and coaching she also enjoyed traveling the world.

Marcia is survived by her siblings, Dale Brumbach,

Wendy Brumbach, wife of Jim Craven, and Kevin

Brumbach, husband of Dawn; nieces and nephews: Alice, Maureen, Christina, Trisha, Matt and Jaret; great-nieces and nephews: Maude, Eiler, Emaline, Stella, Oliver, Grady and Lilah, due October 2019.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512, with Rev. Machamer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. An evening visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home, 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Visitation will also be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. John's Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a future donation

toward a scholarship fund, which will be established in Marcia's memory.

Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville, is in charge of

arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019
