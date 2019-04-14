Marcia E. (Noga) Ferris, 67, passed away peacefully in her Lower Heidelberg

Township home on Friday, April 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Ellen (Weller) Noga. She was married for 47 wonderful years to George F. Ferris, who cared for her tirelessly during her over two-year battle with cancer.

A 1970 graduate of Wilson High School, Marcia worked for Gilbert Associates Inc., from 1969 to 1973, rising to lead secretary for a nuclear power station design team. She later worked as a receptionist for Caron Foundation and

Wyomissing Animal Hospital, before caring for seniors with the Home Instead organization. She was also an active member of the "Loving Arms" cancer support group for many years.

Marcia devoted her entire life to giving to those in need. She was an incurable animal lover who rode horses with her friends at Blue Marsh and on 25-mile competitive trail rides. She also rescued distressed animals including a fox and a goose. She raised and trained 17 guide dog pups from "The Seeing Eye" organization in Morristown, N.J., and served as an ambassador for service dogs and therapy dogs giving presentations at countless schools, churches, senior living centers and hospitals. She also traveled with children and pets to Yugoslavia, Florida and South Africa on

assignments through her husband's job.

She also volunteered her time to the U.S. Army Corps of

Engineers at Blue Marsh, and the Lazy-H Therapeutic

Riding Academy. Marcia was a Brownie troop leader and PTA member at the former Lower Heidelberg Elementary School.

In addition to her husband, Marcia is survived by two daughters, Heather Ferris, Lexington, Ky.; and Katrina Northrop, wife of John, North Wales, Pa.; as well as two grandchildren, Rafe and Gage Northrop, who will greatly miss their beloved Mom Mom. She is also survived by a brother, John, Akron, Ohio; and a sister, Janice, wife of

Peter Urban, Allentown.

She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Noga.

Marcia's family would like to thank the incredible caregivers at the McGlinn Cancer Institute at the Reading Hospital, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York and Tower Health at Home, for providing the best available treatment, compassionate care and support throughout her illness.

At Marcia's request, a celebration of her incredible life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marcia's honor to either The Seeing Eye, Inc., 10

Washington Valley Rd, Morristown, NJ 07963 /www.seeingeye.org, or St. John's Hain's UCC, 591 North Church Road,Werners ville, PA 19565.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



