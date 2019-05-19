Marcia Jefferis

Marcia Bard Jefferis, inveterate Wyomissing resident, passed away on 14 May 2019, at the age of 94.

Mrs. Jefferis was proceeded in death by her husband, Paul Grier Jefferis Jr., and is survived by: Grier Jefferis, son; Suzanna Jefferis, daughter-in-law; Leland Jefferis, grandson; Elena Payne, granddaughter; Marlin Payne, great-grandson; Nancy Bogardus, sister; Pamela

Bogardus-Tony, niece.

She will be interred at her request in a private ceremony at the Charles Evans Cemetery.

