Mardell E. (Updegrove) Erb, wife of Bruce I. Erb, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in Pottstown, Mardell was the daughter of the late Ruben and Edna (Sterner) Updegrove.

Mardell graduated from the McCann School of Business in 1964. She was a Boyertown High School graduate of the Class of 1963. Mardell will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and stay at home mom. She worked for the former Boyertown Packaging Company. After taking some time away from work to raise her children, Mardell worked as a teacher's aide in Boyertown School District. She also worked in accounts payable at Teleflex for 5 years. She then worked at Reppert's Candies for 2 years before retiring. Mardell was a member of Good Shepherd UCC Church in Boyertown. Mardell enjoyed arts and crafts in her spare time, and was an avid Philadelphia and Penn State University sports fan.

Surviving, along with her husband Bruce of 54 years, is her son, B. Jason Erb, husband of Bianca; daughter, Michele Gerace, wife of Francis; brother, Roger A. Updegrove,

husband of Debbie; grandchildren: Dominic Gerace,

Danielle Gerace, Francesca Erb, Emmanelle Erb, Hudson Erb and Scarlett Erb.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home (1020 E.

Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525). Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (MDA) (161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, IL 60601).

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc.

(Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements.



