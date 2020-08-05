Margaret A. (Scandle) Gannon Margaret A. Gannon, 77, of Wyomissing, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Penn St. Health St. Joseph. Her loving husband, Thomas A. Gannon, passed away on April 26, 2020. They were married on June 2, 1984. Born July 1, 1943, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Roland and Margaret (Buggy) Scandle. She was a 1961 graduate of Our Lady Of Lourdes High School, Shamokin. Margaret began her career at the Shamokin Item newspaper. Later she worked for 25 years for the Reading Eagle retiring in 2004. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching Penn State football, and spending time at the beach. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, and spending time in her garden. Margaret is survived by her son, Richard G., husband of Laurie A. Patrick, West Lawn; two grandsons, Dylan Patrick and Collin Patrick; and four siblings: James Scandle, Roland Scandle, Collen Clauser, and Mary Ambrose. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Ellen E. Patrick. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
