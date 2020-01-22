Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Committal
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Charles Evans Cemetery
Reading, PA
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Zion E.C. Church
57 N Church St
Mohnton, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Zion E.C. Church
57 N Church St
Mohnton, PA
Margaret Anne Yoder Obituary
Margaret Anne Yoder, 88, of West Lawn, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Married for 62 years, she was the widow of Richard E. Yoder, who passed in 2013. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Dorothea (Bell) and Wendell G. Kern, Sr. Margaret was a graduate of West Reading High School. She was a homemaker all of her married life. Margaret loved her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, taking bus tours, and traveling by train. She is survived by her four children: Marjorie E., wife of Rev. E. Paul Albrecht, of Indianapolis, IN; Richard D., husband of Rachael Yoder, of Wyomissing; Lynn A., wife of Robert Hivner, of Lancaster; and Thomas E., husband of Heidi Yoder, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving Margaret are her 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother, Wendell G. Kern, Jr., and sister, Dorothea Stoudt. She was an active member of Grace E.C Church in Reading and then Zion E.C. Church, Mohnton. A committal service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:30 am at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Please meet at 9 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, to join the procession. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday at 11:30 am at Zion E.C. Church, 57 N Church St, Mohnton, PA 19540. A 10:30 am visitation with the family will precede the memorial service. Margaret’s family asks that memorial contributions be made to Zion E.C. Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuenralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
