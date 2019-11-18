|
Margaret M. Bauer, 89, of Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the wife of Paul Bauer, died July 20, 1987. Born in Hamburg, Margaret was the daughter of the late Earl F. and Ellen L. (Sousley) Reider. She worked for Burkey Underwear Company, Hamburg Knitting Mills and Wright’s Knitwear for over fifty years, until her retirement. Margaret was a very, very active member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp., where she was on the Altar Guild, Women of the church and a former treasurer of the Aide Society, among other roles too numerous to mention. She enjoyed crocheting blankets and caps for the preemies at Penn State Health St. Joseph. Margaret is survived by a sister, Marian M. (Reider) Rhoads, Phoenix, Ariz.; six nieces: Brenda (Madtes), wife of William Huey, Bernville; Anita Madtes and Wanda Madtes, both of Hamburg; Rhonda Rhoads, Stacy Rhoads-Frye and Robin (Rhoads) Schumacher, and their families, all of Arizona. Also surviving are three God-children: Steve Sousley, South Carolina; Susan (Sousley) Hickey, California; and Rebecca (Sousley) Scot, South Carolina. Margaret was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred M. (Reider) Madtes, died July 2009. Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. Paul’s (Smoke) Cemetery, Windsor Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019