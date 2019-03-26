Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Borkey.

Margaret T. "Peg" Borkey, 92, of Lancaster and formerly of Shillington, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Paul H. Borkey, who passed away in 2007. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Herbert J. and Martha A. Ganter Shannon.

Margaret had worked in the offices of Stevens and Lee

Attorneys in Reading for many years. She had also formerly worked at Wynnewood at Wyomissing Apartments. She had also owned and operated for many years Paul and Peg's Beauty Supply in Reading with her late husband.

Music was a big part of her life and she loved to sing and dance. She was always an upbeat person and loved to make you laugh. She was always fashionable and loved to dress well. Her greatest treasure was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom she loved to spend time.

Margaret was a former member of St. Luke's EC Church in Shillington, Pa.

She is survived by her daughters: Brenda, married to

Michael Lutz, of Lititz, and Deb, married to Charles Kantner, of Lancaster; her 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Zepp, Erin Martin, and Jeremy and Jonathan Kantner; her 8 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Chase, Alexis, Isabella, Jonny, Joseph, Aubree and Emsley; and by her brother,

Joseph Shannon, of Reading. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Rita, Mary and Bernie.

Friends will be received on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pa., with the Memorial Service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Margaret's memory to the Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, Financial Development Office, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.



