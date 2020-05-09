Margaret Emma (Andrews) Burkhardt, 85, of Kutztown, PA, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading. She was the widow of William Burkhardt, Jr., who died in 2015. Born in Endicott, NY, Margaret was a daughter of the late Charles Andrews and Amy (Bishop) Hipp. Margaret was a graduate of Union Springs Academy, New York, NY, and attended Southwestern Adventist University, Keene, TX, majoring in Pre-Med. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for 23 years, working in several hospitals, but mostly as a private duty nurse, caring for individuals. A member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Margaret had a great love for her Lord. Margaret enjoyed knitting, crocheting and gospel music. She also had a great passion for gardening and cooking. She was especially fond of the Gaither Vocal Band, who she was able to see in concert. Margaret was a very compassionate person who loved her family and friends. She was quite the”Gem” and always full of surprises. Margaret is survived by her five children, William, husband of Donna Burkhardt, Sinking Spring, Sheryl (Burkhardt) Mosley - Kise, wife of Raymond Kise, Saylorsburg, Melanie Burkhardt, Barto, Carolyn (Burkhardt), wife of Wayne Kulp, Barto, and Camile (Burkhardt), wife of Roy Lamberson and widow of Kevin Rake, Lake Harmony; three sisters, Jeanette Andrews, Hendersonville, NC, Ceil (Andrews) Kolba, Sarasota, FL, and Nancy (Andrews) Nelson, San Diego, CA; thirteen grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. A memorial service for immediate family members to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA with Pastor Pete Maldonado officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to Ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home. There will be a public drive-thru visitation following the memorial service from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Sand Hill Cemetery, East Stroudsburg, will be held privately. A public celebration of life service will be held at a future date. In honor of Margaret’s frequent gifting to many organizations, the family requests contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to a charity of your choice. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.