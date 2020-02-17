|
|
Margaret Christ, 98, passed away at her residence in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born on February 18, 1921 in Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Anna Christ. She was the widow of the late Henry J. Christ Sr., who passed away in 2014, with whom she shared 75 years of marriage. Margaret is survived by her daughter-in-law, Graceann Christ, widow of Henry J. Christ Jr., who passed away in September of 1994. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kellie Cirulli and Erik Christ, both of Blandon; and great-grandchildren: Katalia Cirulli and Austin and Brianna Christ. She was predeceased by four brother and seven sisters. Margaret was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Kelray Knitting Mills until she retired. The family would like to thank Aseracare Hospice and Ellen Kelly, RN for their care. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Internment in Gethsemane Cemetery. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with the funeral arrangements, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020