|
Margaret M. "Peggy" Copeland, 95,
formerly of Shillington, passed away
Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Berks Heim.
She was the wife of the late Robert B.
Copeland, who passed away December 17, 2016, and to whom she was married to for 71 years. They married in 1945 in Victoria, Texas, where he was stationed in the Army Air Force during World War II.
Born in Norristown, Mrs. Copeland was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Margaret R. (Diehl) Martin.
She was a 1924 graduate of Norristown High School and attended Taylor Business School in Philadelphia. Mrs.
Copeland was employed by Bentix Aircraft Factory, where she met her husband, and trained dogs for defense during World War II. She then was employed by the former Hassler Home in Shillington, now Mifflin Center, for 11 years as a social worker until her retirement in 1981.
Mrs. Copeland was a member of Shillington Church of Christ and volunteered for the Berks County Blind
Association. She had a big love for nature and animals of all kind, especially dogs. She enjoyed hiking, canoeing,
camping, birding and traveling.
Mrs. Copeland is survived by her children: Jeffrey G.
Copeland, husband of Darlene Copeland, of Mohnton,
Janet L. Beilhart, wife of Robert Beilhart, of Seaford, Va., and Sally A. Copeland, of Shillington; and her five
grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan D. Ruble; and her brother, Richard Martin.
Memorial service will be held in Shillington Church of Christ, 475 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Rick Janelle and Pastor Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Interment will be held at the
convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Shillington Church of Christ Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.