On August 30, 2019, Margaret Ebeling passed from this life at the age of ninety-one in her home in Sandy, Utah, where she had lived with her daughter, Robyn Lee, since 2002. She was a wonderful wife, beloved mother, and dear friend. For all who knew her, she leaves a legacy of love.
Margaret was born in Gisborne, New Zealand, on August 11, 1928, to Eric Macpherson and Ida Murray. As an only child, Margaret especially appreciated friends, and she made hundreds of them over her lifetime despite her
eventual loss of hearing. She moved with her mother to Vancouver, British Columbia, after the passing of her
father, a geologist and veteran of World War I. After
recovering from a life-threatening ordeal with
tuberculosis, she decided to pursue work in nursing,
beginning as a lab technician.
On a blind date in Cincinnati, Ohio, she met her future husband, Robert Ebeling, Jr. They were married on
November 16, 1957, in Germantown, Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania. Together they established their family in Alexandria, Virginia, with their first two children and then moved in 1961 to San Jose, California, where they added two more. After attending the Oakland Temple open house, they joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1965 they moved to Berks County,
Pennsylvania, (near Robert's parents), where they lived for thirty years.
During this period Margaret survived colon cancer.
Tragically, she also lost her husband in a house fire on July 16, 1995. Despite her loss, she was determined to serve a mission for the Lord and accepted a call to Omaha,
Nebraska, where she served the hearing-impaired with their family history from 1996 to 1997. After her mission, Margaret eventually settled with her daughter Robyn in Sandy, Utah, to support Robyn (after the passing of her husband, Kirk Lee, in 2001) in raising her three children.
Margaret demonstrated her love for people all her life through her compassionate service, letter writing, and
family history research. She passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children Robyn Lee, Eric and Karl Ebeling, and Heather Miller, their spouses, eighteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild (with more on the way!).
A memorial service celebrating Margaret's life will be held on November 16, 2019, at the Crescent Eighth Ward, 2080 East 11530 South (Pinecrest Lane), Sandy, Utah, at 11:00 am. Open visitation with family members will begin at 10 am. Her family thanks Danville Support Services and Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for all their care and support.