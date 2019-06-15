Margaret "Peggy" Ehret, 90, formerly of Beaver Brook and Easton, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10th in Exeter Township.

Born in Beaver Brook, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Fisher) Shaughnessy.

She was a member of St. Catharine of Sienna Church, Reading, and the former St. Patrick Parish, McAdoo, and St. Joseph's Church, Easton, where she was a good and faithful servant. Prior to retirement she worked as an operator for Bell Telephone, Bethlehem Steel and Easton Hospital. Peggy was also a crossing guard at Porter School, Easton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Edward T. Ehret; a daughter, Maureen; sisters: Eileen Larkin, Nancy Sharkey, Mary Williams and Rose Ward; brothers, James and George Shaughnessy.

She will be sadly missed by her three children: a son,

Edward Ehret and wife, Sharon, of Exton; and daughters, Terry Ehret Ascanio and husband, Guido, of Reading; and Jacquie Ehret Hunter, of Maryland; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces; and nephews.

Margaret's funeral service will be held Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., in the Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Rev. Thomas Cappelloni will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, McAdoo. Friends may call Tuesday from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tennessee 38105, would be appreciated.

The Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is

assisting the family with arrangements.



