|
|
Margaret “Peggy” D. Freeman Margaret ‘Peggy’ D. Freeman, 94, resident of Keystone Villa of Ephrata, formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away Tues., Mar. 10, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Irvin S. & Lena (Germann) Freeman. Born in Cumru Twp., Peggy lived on Fairmont St. between Mohnton & Gouglersville for 66 years and another 24 years on Peachtree Lane in Sinking Spring. She worked at Sweet-Orr factory in Mohnton as a payroll clerk and later as an order processor at Lettisse in Reading. Peggy was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Gouglersville where she served on church council, taught Sunday school, & sang in the choir. She enjoyed gospel music, rides through the countryside, being outdoors, watching the birds & beauty of the flowers. She took special interest in lighthouses, collecting and treasuring the knickknacks her family would gift to her. Peg was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, always having a joke to play or tell. Most importantly, family always came first; she was selfless, giving, and always put others before herself. Aunt Peggy, you will be truly missed by all. Peggy is survived by many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings, Martha Fake, Robert Freeman, & Marie Freeman. A graveside service will be held Wed., Mar. 18th at 11:00 AM in the Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020