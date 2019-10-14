|
Margaret W. “Peggy” Freese Margaret W. “Peggy” Freese, 94, formerly of Shillington, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:43 a.m. in Mifflin Center. She was the wife of the late Harold D. Freese Jr., who passed away March 16, 1999. Born in Myerstown, Mrs. Freese was the daughter of the late George W. Walton, former Dean of Albright College, and Mae (Kreidler) Walton. She attended 13th & Union, Northeast Middle School, Reading High School and Albright College, where she was a member of Women’s Auxiliary. Mrs. Freese was a member of Central Park United Methodist Church. She was head of the periodicals and interlibrary loan department at Albright College. Mrs. Freese is survived by her son, Barry W. Brown, husband of Deidre Brown, of Mohnton; her daughters, Linda J. Allend, wife of Thomas E. Allend, of Muhlenberg Townhip; Christine L. Kantner, wife of the late James F. Kantne,r of Reading; her stepsons: Michael J. Freese, husband of Eileen Jacob, of Erwinna, Pa.; Christopher L. Freese, husband of Dawn Freese, of Sinking Spring; Thomas S. Freese, husband of Donna Freese, of Leesport; and her stepdaughter, Patricia A. Wert, of Lancaster. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Freese was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Walton. Peggy was a humble, gentle soul and family was always her top priority. When not rejoicing over a new birth in the family, she spent much cherished time at her vacation home in Ocean City, Md. and also enjoyed numerous trips to Florida throughout the years. Anyone who met her was blessed to have done so. She made us all feel special. Our gratitude to the Mifflin Center Staff for their compassion and support. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Reverend Paul Clark will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in memory of Mrs. Margaret W. Freese. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019