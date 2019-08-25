Home

Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery
Margaret (Kissinger) Greely

Margaret (Kissinger) Greely Obituary

Margaret R. "Margie" Greely, 77, formerly of Laurel Street, passed away August 23, 2019, in Wyomissing Nursing &

Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Anna M. (Stasik)

Kissinger.

She was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a member of S.S. Cyril & Methodius R.C.C. Margie was employed as an L.P.N. for St. Joseph Hospital and later worked for Kresges department store before her

retirement. She was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed

working on puzzle books.

She is survived by a daughter, Michelle "Shelly," wife of James Ackley of Shillington; a sister, Miriam "Dolly," wife of Joseph Lisa, of Reading. There are three grandchildren: Emilee, Jazmin and Noah; two great-grandchildren,

Veronica and Cecilia; nieces: Kathleen, Karen and Annie; nephews, Joseph and Mark; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, including Erica, whom she raised.

She was predeceased by her bother John Kissinger in 2017.

Friends may pay their condolences on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on THURSDAY at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the

Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. Burial will follow.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
