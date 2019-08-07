|
Margaret A. "Peggy" Haag, 65, of South Heidelberg Twp., passed away Tuesday,
August 6, 2019, in her residence.
She was the wife of the late Michael S. Haag, who passed away May 27, 2017. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Frederick M. and Irene (Clark) MacKenzie. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1971 and later received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Penn State University. Throughout her life she worked various jobs in clothing retail last working for Christopher and Banks at the Berkshire Mall.
Peggy loved spending time with her family and
vacationing in Florida. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, planting flowers and spending time outside. She was also an avid Penn State football fan.
Margaret is survived by two daughters, Stephanie A. (Haag), wife of Joshua Hess, South Heidelberg Twp.; and Courtney E. Haag, fiancee of Christopher Douglas, both of Lancaster; her siblings: Beth (MacKenzie) Frankhouser, Barry MacKenzie and Scott MacKenzie. She is also
survived by her fur babies: Burke, Louie, Sadie and Rosie.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro, PA 19508 or at www.berksarl.org/donate/.
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements.
