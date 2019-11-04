Home

Margaret A. Heller, 85, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Reading Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael B. Heller, who died September 19, 1999. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Irvin A. and Elizabeth M. (Aston) Lengle. Margaret was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Margaret was a homemaker and, at age 70, began working as a nursing assistant. Margaret was a fierce supporter of animal rights, an advocate for adoption of shelter animals and, for a time, a volunteer at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County. She is survived by two daughters, Anne E. Yerger, Manhattan, N.Y.; and Pamela J. Yerger, Hamburg. Margaret was preceded in death by one son, Scotty Yerger. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret’s honor to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
