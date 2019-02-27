Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Small) Highley.

Margaret G. Highley, 85, of Wernersville, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at her residence.

On April 26, 1961, she married Ronald L. Highley, who survives.

Born in Nichols, S.C., on June 25, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Mary G. Small.

Margaret worked over 27 years at Gloray Knitting Mills in Robesonia and 6 years at the Caron Foundation in

Wernersville. She was a social member of the Pioneer Hose Company in Robesonia.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Wanda Gail, wife of Ronald Bond; a son, Brian L. Highley and his fiance, Tammy Esterly; a sister, Shirley T., wife of Harold Matthew; five grandchildren: Chad J. Bond, husband of Jennifer; Tara L. Bond, wife of Kyle Price; Michael

Roberts, husband of Carmen; Alanna Highley and Logan Highley; three great-grandchildren, Jordan C. Bond, Tyler

L. Hare and Emily J. Bond; and a great-great-grandson, Brennon Bond.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Phyllis Roberts Floyd; a son, Mitchel Roberts; two infant sons; an infant grandson; two brothers, Layton Small and Grover Small; and two sisters, Virginia Lamb and Dossie Smith.

Services will be held at the Cole Funeral Home &

Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, on

Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 12:15 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the Cole Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:15 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at , or to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaeffer St., Boyertown, PA 19512.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



