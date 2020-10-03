Margaret Hoffmann

Margaret A. Hoffman, 87, of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 27th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Margaret was born in Reading on May 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Margaret M. (Daley) and Robert G. Hoffman. She was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School and worked as a clerk and typist at People’s Furniture, Reading and Boscov’s Warehouse. She also delivered the Merchandiser for 30 years. She never drove a car but knew how to get everywhere. Margaret is survived by her cousin, Doris Daley, of Reading; sister in law, Johanna, widow of Robert Hoffman, of Reading; niece, Valerie A. Hoffman, of Reading; nephew, Robert Hoffman, of W. Reading; great nieces, Madeline and Alexandra Hoffman, great nephew, Nickolas Hoffman, all of W. Reading and cousin, Martin Lovell, from England. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert P. Hoffman II. She also leaves behind her cat, Patches. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
