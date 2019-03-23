Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hornberger.

Margaret Bell DePew Hornberger, 91, of Alpharetta, Ga., died March 20, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at The Mansions of Alpharetta, 3700 Brookside Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30022.

Mrs. Hornberger, a native of Scranton, Pa., was a member of the Mohnton, Pa., United Methodist Church. She was a 1945 graduate of Shillington High School and was a former President with the Mohnton Golden Ages.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Luther E. Hornberger, of Alpharetta, Ga.; son, Larry E. Hornberger, of Duluth, Ga.; daughter, Patricia McVey, of Coatesville, Pa.; four grandchildren: Barbie Hornberger, Debra Hyatt, April Vorndran and Carrie Dunn; three great-grandchildren: Hannah Grace, Abigail Kate and Emma Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Golden Rule Hospice, 4080 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suite 602, Alpharetta, GA 30005, 470-395-6567. Condolences may be sent by

visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



