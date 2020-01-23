Home

Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
905 Chestnut Street
Douglassville, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
905 Chestnut Street
Douglassville, PA
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
1954 - 2020
Margaret Kakas Obituary
Margaret A. Kakas, 65, of Douglassville, was called home to her Lord and Savior, on January 22. Margaret passed away peacefully in her residence where she was surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was the wife of the late John W. Kakas. Born on March 26, 1954, in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of Margaret H. (Koenig) Molnar, Muhlenberg Twp., and the late Stephen J. Molnar. Margaret was a career nurse for many years until she retired. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her three beloved daughters: Donna K. Heaslip (Richard), Philadelphia, Pa.; Patricia M. Kakas, Philadelphia, Pa.; Theresa M. Himmelberger (Richard), West Lawn, Pa.; one cherished son, Christopher J. Kakas (Charlene), Hampstead, N.C.; four brothers: Stephen Molnar (Bonnie), Mahwah, N.J.; Michael Molnar (Maggie), Allentown, N.J.; Andrew Molnar (Sue), The Villages, Fla.; John Molnar, Pompano Beach, Fla.; and five treasured grandchildren: Miranda, Savannah, Annalyse, Gavin, and Lanie. A mass will be held on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at her parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the church. Interment will take place on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. An extended obituary is available at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
