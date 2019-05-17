Margaret S. Kolb, 90, wife of Willard S. Kolb, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Kolb) Steltz and Herbert Steltz.

Margaret was a 1946 graduate of Boyertown Area High School.

She was employed by Boyertown Auto Body Works as a secretary for 10 years.

She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church.

Margaret loved her family very much, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are two daughters, Susan, wife of Jeff Moser and Linda, wife of

David Bush; three granddaughters: Kate, Kelsey and

Rachel; two grandsons, Kody and Joshua; and four

great-grandsons: Logan, Levi, Mason and Braden.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Dick and David Steltz.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

