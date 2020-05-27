Margaret Kuhn
Margaret Kuhn, 97, formerly of Reading, passed away on May 25, 2020, in Mifflin Center. Her husband, Henry P. Kuhn, passed away on August 17, 2012. They were married on June 12, 1948 and shared 64 beautiful years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Katie (DiBenedetto) DiCamillo. She spent over 20 years in food service for the Reading School District retiring in 2006. As a caring matriarch, family was always most important to Margaret. She is survived by her son, Richard A., wife of Patricia Kuhn, Womelsdorf; three grandchildren, Richard A. Kuhn, II, husband of Sheila M. Kuhn, Birdsboro, and Stephanie R. Kuhn, Shillington; and Anthony P. Kuhn, Mohnton; and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be private at Gethsemane Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the Kuhn family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
