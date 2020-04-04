Home

Margaret L. (Kane) Rogosky, 85, of Spring Township, passed away on April 3, 2020. Her husband, James Rogosky, passed away March 7, 2016. They were married on April 30, 1960. Born in Lincoln Park, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Anne (Kelly) Kane. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1952, Albright College in 1956, and the Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. Margaret was a visiting nurse, a school nurse, and later worked at Penn State Berks Campus in the bookstore. She was a member of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield, for over 50 years and was a member of the women's society. Margaret was the Homecoming Queen her senior year at Albright College and was a member of the Reading Hospital Alumni Nurses Association. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Margaret is survived by three children: Peter, husband of Charise Rogosky, Temple; Jean, wife of Scott Chambers, Sinking Spring, and Joseph, husband of Kristin Rogosky, Sinking Spring. There are three sisters: Patricia Callahan, Suzanne Bingaman, and Catherine Askey and one brother, Michael Kane. Seven grandchildren: , Brittany, Hillary, Matthew, Charlotte, Meredith, Jessica, and Nicole; and one great-granddaughter, Blake. She was predeceased by three siblings: Gerald Kane, Jr., Mary Drennen, and Jean Ann Kane. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Ignatius Memorial Society. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the Rogosky family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. --
