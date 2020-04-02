|
Margaret (Peg) Louise Snelson, of Ephrata, PA, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on the morning of Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 92. Peg is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Mary Ellen (Snelson) Whitney and Jonathan of Albany NY, and Nancy Jo (Snelson) Johnson and Brian of Mohnton, PA; her sister Mary Ellen (Craig} Maynard; two granddaughters, Laura (Leva) Patterson and husband James of Wichita, KS and Carol (Leva) Gilpin and husband Matthew of Reading PA; and two step grandchildren, Victoria Downs and Malcolm Johnson, along with many loving extended family members. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Charles E. Snelson and two sons, Philip C. Snelson and Charles D. Snelson. Peg was born on February 18, 1928, had 3 siblings raised by her parents in Washington PA, Estelle and Jesse L. Craig. She graduated in 1952 from Clarion College and graduate work from University of Pennsylvania with a degree in social work and library science. She met and married Charles in 1954, and had 4 children. Peg had a career as a teacher, a mother and grandmother; was active at Reading First Baptist Church; a role model for raising her kids to be faithful, confident, caring, generous and independent, all characteristics that she herself embodied. She led a big-hearted life in many service organizations. She led an active social life with many lifelong friendships, and personified perseverance with her attitude as she continued to fight her illnesses. She was passionate about reading, travel, education, and bunnies! She will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, rejoined with her husband. A memorial service TBD at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to her daughter’s charity STRIDE Adaptive Sports serving children with disabilities. STRIDE 4482 NY Highway 150, West Sand Lake, NY 12196; or to First Baptist Church of Reading. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020