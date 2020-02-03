|
Margaret Louise Maccarone, 96, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa., formerly of Birdsboro, Pa., died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Berkshire Center, in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa. Born in Birdsboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank Maccarone and Florence (Maimone) Maccarone. She was employed as an executive secretary by Birdsboro Corporation for over 43 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church, where she was the well known and dedicated Organist for 76 Years. She faithfully played for Mass every Sunday, as well as for generations of weddings and funerals. She enjoyed dancing, music and card games, and she loved spending Sunday afternoons with her family, eating Italian food. Her energy, enthusiasm, generosity and sense of humor were an inspiration to her family and friends. Surviving are sisters, Elizabeth M. Maccarone, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.; and Lucy E., widow of Leon Doney, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.; niece, Lisa A., wife of Anthony Pisarek, of Birdsboro, Pa.; and nephew, David P., husband of Donna Doney, of Pacifica, Calif. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville (Union Twp.), Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R.C. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 905 Chestnut Street Douglassville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020