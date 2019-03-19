Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Brendle) McEvoy.

Margaret "Maggie" M. McEvoy, 92, of

Ephrata, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.

Born in Red Run, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Pierce) Brendle. She lived in the Ephrata area all her life, attended Red Run High School, and was the wife of the late Kenneth H. McEvoy who died in 1989.

Maggie was a faithful member of the Reamstown Church of God. She enjoyed the Lititz Senior Center, playing bingo, adult coloring books, going away with her friends and

shopping. She was known for her strong PA-Dutch accent and manner.

Maggie is survived by a daughter, Shirley L. Gerlach (Martin E.) of Ephrata; two stepsons, Kenneth McEvoy Jr. (Cindy) of Ephrata; and Robert McEvoy (Mary) of Mount Joy; eight grandchildren: Darryl, Dedra, Robert Jr., Michelle, Megan, Julie, Todd and Lisa; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by five siblings: Jr., Walter, Mary, Bill and Joyce.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 22nd, 6-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 23rd, 10-11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Viewings and service will take place at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens, PA 17578.

Interment will be in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver, Pa.

Memorial contributions to Hands & Feet Ministry at Reamstown Church of God (address above).

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., of Reamstown.



