Margaret A. Messina, 81, passed July 27th in Rittenhouse Village, Laureldale.

She was the widow of Frank C. Messina. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to Jessie (Moran) and Leon Geyer. Her kind spirit, generosity and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa, wife of Robert, and her grandson, Alex. Henninger Funeral Home Inc.