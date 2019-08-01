Margaret D. Moffitt, 100, formerly of

Minersville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Berks Heim

Nursing and Rehabilitation, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.

Margaret was born in Minersville on February 7, 1919, the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Priscilla (Hulock) Letko. She graduated from Cass Township High School in 1936, where she was class secretary. Following graduation, she worked briefly for Pomeroy's Department Store in Pottsville before being employed by the

Pennsylvania Department of Civil Engineering and the

Department of Revenue in Harrisburg in various

administrative support positions. She also worked briefly for the local Internal Revenue Service office in Pottsville.

Margaret and her husband were later owners and

operators of two small businesses in Schuylkill County for 18 years, Moffitt's Grille in Minersville and Moffitt's Esso in Yorkville. The majority of her work career was spent in the banking industry where she was employed as a teller for the Minersville Safe Deposit Bank and Trust Co. for over 30 years, retiring as a parttime employee at age 80.

A woman of firm faith, quiet dignity, generous spirit and strong work ethic, Margaret was an active member of the former St. Vincent de Paul Church in Minersville, where she supported the Church bingos as a volunteer cashier for many years. She also regularly helped many family

members and neighbors with income tax preparation based on her earlier work experience in this area.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Augustine E. (Gus) Moffitt, with whom she shared over 43 years of

marriage.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was

predeceased by six brothers: Andrew, Stephen, John,

Joseph, Anthony and Vincent Letko; and three sisters: Anne Yoder Marazas, Eva Music and Helen Hoffman.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Augustine Moffitt Jr. and his wife, Joanne, Bethlehem, and Dr. Vincent Moffitt and his wife, Kathleen, Wyomissing; two grandchildren,

Christopher Moffitt, Bethlehem, and Amy Moffitt Welsh, West Chester; four great-grandchildren: Brandon Moffitt, Allison Moffitt, Grace Welsh and Sabrina Welsh. She is also survived by a brother, Thomas Letko, Minersville; several nieces and nephews.

The family is extremely grateful to the staff at Berks Heim for their compassionate care.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street,

Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate

Margaret's life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury Street,

Minersville. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul #2 Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, the Nativity BVM High School Preservation Support Foundation, P.O. Box 82, Pottsville, PA 17901, or the Berks Heim Resident Fund (1011 Berks Road, Leesport, PA 19533).

Visit www.dutcavich.com.



