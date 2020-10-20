1/
Margaret Orlosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Orlosky, 88 of Reading, passed away on Oct. 20th in ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale. She was the wife of the late Leonard Orlosky. Born in Pottsville, PA., she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Hughes) Gilgore. Surviving is one son, Robert husband of Anne Orlosky, Reading, PA; 1 Granddaughter; 4 Step Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; 20 Step Great Grandchildren; Several Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Services will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of arrangements 610-370-1300

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved