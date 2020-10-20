Margaret Orlosky

Margaret E. Orlosky, 88 of Reading, passed away on Oct. 20th in ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale. She was the wife of the late Leonard Orlosky. Born in Pottsville, PA., she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Hughes) Gilgore. Surviving is one son, Robert husband of Anne Orlosky, Reading, PA; 1 Granddaughter; 4 Step Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; 20 Step Great Grandchildren; Several Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Services will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of arrangements 610-370-1300



