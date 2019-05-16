Margaret "Marge" M. Prisnock, formerly of Perkasie, Pa., and Westfield, N.J., passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Laurel Center - Genesis Health Care, Hamburg, Pa. She was 88. She was the wife of the late Louis G. Prisnock Jr., who died August 12, 2013.

Born in Perkasie, Pa., she was the daughter of the late

Michael and Margaret (Opperman) Grossmyer. She was a 1948 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie.

While raising their family in Westfield, N.J., Marge worked as a homemaker. Upon the couple's return to

Perkasie, she was employed by Rosenberger Dairies at its cold storage facility in Hatfield, Pa., and later for the Lemmon Pharmacal Company, Sellersville, Pa.

Marge was an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville, where she volunteered for many years in the church office and faithfully set up a table at the church's flea markets and bazaars. Marge loved traveling to visit family and friends. She especially enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by two children, David L. Prisnock, of Bernville, Pa., and Margaret Kramer, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Rogers, on February 18, 2018; a daughter-in-law, Donna Prisnock; two brothers, Michael and Martin Grossmyer; and three sisters: Jane Crouthamel, Helen Seachrist and Anna Booz.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, Pa., where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804, or www.aspca.org.

Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch St., Perkasie, Pa. www.suessfuneralhome.net



