Margaret R. “Peggy” Condon-Vance, 60, passed away March 1, 2020, in her Brecknock Township residence. She was the loving wife of Dennis Vance. They married on September 10, 1983. Born in Camden, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Marian (Harman) Condon. She was a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Geophysics and received her master’s degree from Villanova University in Water Resources Engineering. Peggy was a member of St. Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church, Mohnton. She was employed by Penn State University, Berks Campus for the past 15+ years as a professor teaching entry level engineering courses. Peggy’s primary hobbies were teaching kids from elementary through high school Robotics and assisting Berks area schools with their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs. She taught several summer camps with Robotics. However, the true loves of her life were her horses, and spending time with the grandchildren. Peggy was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was also a kind and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Stephanie (Benjamin) Cruz, Heather (Marques) Hill, Ryan (Gabby) Vance and Megan (Copper, Roses and Phoenix – the horses) Vance. Three brothers – Steven, Phillip, and Chris; and one sister Ellen; six and a half grandchildren: Maya Cruz, Lilly Cruz, Jinora Hill, Keegan Hill, Ava Cruz and Nolan Vance and one additional Cruz grandson currently “under construction”. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict’s R.C. Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Hershey, PA www.rmhc-centralpa.org, or the Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, www.gentlegiantsdrafthorserescue.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020