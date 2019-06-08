Margaret (Harp) Richard, 85, of New

Hanover Twp., wife of Herman S. Richard, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019, at the Pottstown Hospital.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Daniel E. and M. Helen (Boughter) Harp. Margaret was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church, Swamp Women's Club, The Coventry Singers and the former Pottstown Hospital Auxiliary.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at New Hanover Lutheran Church, 2941

Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525, with Rev. Scott Staub officiating. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m., at the church. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to New Hanover Lutheran Church at the above address.

View obituaries or send condolences at

www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.



