Margaret E. Rush, 76, of Hamburg, passed away in her residence on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late
Arthur and Gertrude (Goodwin) Rush.
She was a graduate of Ambler High School. Margaret worked for Bell Atlantic, then Verizon, until her
retirement.
She was a member of Salem E.C. Church, Windsor
Township. Margaret drove powder puff stock cars in
Hatfield and was a fire police for the Center Square Fire Company in Blue Bell.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Carolyn E. Kyttle, wife of Christopher Macrae; Hamburg; son, Kevin
Williams, Juneau, Alaska; and two granddaughters, Emily and Aayla. She is also survived by her siblings: Arthur and Bill Rush, and Carolyn Roberts.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibespergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019