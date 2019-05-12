Margaret Mary (Maslar) Saloka, 77, of Reading, passed away May 3, 2019, at the Mifflin Center.

She was the loving wife of William J. Saloka Jr. They married on February 6, 1960. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Bujnovski) Maslar.

She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was retired from AT&T. Her great enjoyment was her

husband and family. They were everything to her. She also liked current events and could usually be seen poring over the daily newspaper. In the summer evenings she liked

sitting with her husband on the porch visiting with their neighbor. She was stylish and lovely with a wonderful wit and a sharp mind but most of all a kind heart. Her memory will be fondly remembered and cherished by her loving family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two

children, William S., husband of Elaine Saloka, West Lawn; and Anita L., wife of Gary Lafata, Ariz.; two sisters, Anita, wife of Dennis Keltz, Drexelwood; and Marion, wife of John Bukowski, Robesonia; and six grandchildren also

survive her.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 968 Postal Rd., Suite 110,

Allentown, PA 18109.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



