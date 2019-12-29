|
|
Margaret K. “Peg” (Kaufman) Schumo, 95, passed peacefully in her sleep December 28, 2019, a day of remembrance in the Schumo family for other Schumos who had passed on that date. Born in Reading on May Day, 1924, Peg was a resident of Reading in her youth and Wyomissing the past 65 years. She was the daughter of J. Douglas and Lucy (Saylor) Kaufman and was, for 56 years, the wife of Robert Mansfield Schumo, who predeceased her February 11, 2004. Education was one of many passions and an integral part of Peg’s upbringing. Her paternal grandmother, Mary Scott, was in the graduating class of Wilson College in the early 1880s. Peg was a graduate of Reading High School, attended Harcum College and received her B.S. in Hotel Management from Cornell University (‘47). She continued with adult education classes her entire life, many of which were taught at Albright College. In June, 2010, she received an honorary PhD in humanities from Albright and, in 2014, became an honorary alumnae of “The Thirteenth Street Gang” (members of whom were graduates of 13th and Union Grade School, Northeast Junior High, Reading High and Albright College, all on 13th Street in Reading). Peg spent a lifetime saying, “volunteerism is the price you pay for the space you take up on this planet.” During her lifetime, she was a trustee, director or on the council of the: Yocum Institute, Berks History Center, Reading Musical Foundation, Junior League of Reading, Perkiomen School, Women’s Committee of the RSO, First Presbyterian Church, Berks Art Alliance and Women’s Committee of the Reading Hospital. Even when not in leadership positions, Peg was an active participant in Berks County’s art, social and charity circuits. Another passion was wellness – for all – but primarily for children and animals. The Schumo Academic Center at Perkiomen, the Schumo Gallery at Perkiomen, the Schumo Center for Well-being at Albright, the Schumo Center for Animal Wellness in Reading, the Schumo Theatre at Yocum Institute and the Park Road Presbyterian Church are entities she funded for the benefit of educating children and healing pets. Hers was a life of opportunity and adventure that she gratefully acknowledged in bricks and mortar. Peg was a competitor. She loved golf and played into her ninety-fifth year. She refused to play from the senior citizens’ tee because “that was for old people.” In addition, her needle arts took her to a number of states’ shows. Peg may likely be remembered for her colorful spirit, quick wit and joyful laugh. She had the strength of clear thinking right up to her last breath. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son (at 21), Robert Mansfield Schumo Jr.; and her two siblings, Robert Scott Kaufman and Douglas Saylor Kaufman. Surviving is her daughter, Cynthia Scott Schumo Lynn; her granddaughter, Hillary Scott Lynn Calhoun, wife of Ryan Cornelius Calhoun; and two great-grandsons, Carter Scott Calhoun and Emmett Lynn Calhoun. Also surviving are nieces, Carolyn Kaufman and Kathryn Campbell; great-nieces and nephew: Marnie, Kristen and Jimmy; great-great-nieces, Sadie and Kallie; and her devoted companion of fourteen years, William H. Ruth. In lieu of flowers, Peg preferred contributions be made in her memory to Park Road Presbyterian Church, the Yocum Institute or the Schumo Center for Animal Wellness. Those wishing to honor Peg are welcome to join in a service celebrating her spirit February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Park Rd Presbyterian Church, 1045 N Park Road, Wyomissing, PA. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting the Schumo family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019