Margaret E. Sharp, 98, of Reading, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the widow of the late James Edward Sharp. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Anna (Prutzman) Sharp. Margaret worked as a secretary at Bortz Chocolates for many years and enjoyed playing bridge.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Nan Sharp, Mt. Penn, Cathy A. Todd, wife of Allen, Oakland, Calif.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Todd; niece and nephew, Toni and James Morgan. She is also survived by a cousin, Linda Schlegel.

Margaret was predeceased by her companion, Wayne Bortz.

Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



