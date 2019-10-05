Home

Allen R Horne Funeral Home
193 Mcintyre Rd
Catawissa, PA 17820
(570) 356-2288
Margaret (Linn) Shupe

Margaret (Linn) Shupe Obituary
Margaret E. “Peggy” (Linn) Shupe Margaret E. “Peggy” Shupe, 95, of Catawissa, passed away October 2, 2019, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing in Danville. She was born January 16, 1924, in Maddensville, Pa., a daughter of the late William and Jessie (Fraker) Linn. She relocated to Catawissa from Norristown, Pa., 30 years ago with her husband, Philip, after he retired from the car sales business there. She worked alongside her husband in the office of his business. They traveled extensively together and were active in many civic and business related organizations. Always known for her hospitality, Peggy loved being grandmom to her grandchildren and their friends as they grew. There was always something to eat at “Grandmom’s House.” She could frequently be found baking pies or other goodies and a four course meal could appear out of thin air before everyone had their coats removed. Peggy’s life was a living testament to the gospel of putting others before yourself. She gave selflessly to any who had need and often overlooked other’s shortcomings. In addition to her parents and her husband Philip Shupe Sr., who passed in 1995, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Cox, in 2014; a granddaughter, Lori Duttera; and a sister, Eleanor Wilson. She is survived by a son, Philip Shupe Jr. (Carol Hill), of Calabash, N.C.; two daughters, Miriam Hengen, of Wyomissing, Pa., and Lisa Shupe Myhre, of Mifflinville, Pa.; and seven grandchildren: John Shupe, Susan Dietz, Emily Mutterperl, Krista Massey, Kurt Myhre, Kyle Myhre and Karl Myhre; and six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at noon, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Grace UCC Cemetery (Mill Grove) 1 Pension St. Catawissa, PA 17820 with Pastor David Adams officiating. Family and friends may send condolences atwww.allenrhornefuneralhome.com. Allen R. Funeral Home & Cremation Services 193 McIntyre Rd. Catawissa, Pa 17820 is handling the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
