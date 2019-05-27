Margaret G. Smith , 85, formerly of

Denver, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Belvedere Nursing Home, Chester. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Smith, who passed away Aug. 10, 2018.

Margaret, a daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret (Fagan) Crone, was born in Patterson, N.J.

She is survived by two sons, William P. Smith, East Stroudsburg, and Robert D. Smith, husband of Lisa,

Clearwater, Fla.; two daughters, Deborah E., wife of George Hall, Essex, Md., and Donna M. Smith, Hamburg; six

grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Jack; and a sister, Mary.

She retired from Cytec Industries as a junior accountant, having previously worked as a newspaper editor.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 29th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of services. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



