Margaret (Crone) Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Crone) Smith.
Service Information
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA
19565
(610)-678-3461
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Margaret G. Smith, 85, formerly of

Denver, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Belvedere Nursing Home, Chester. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Smith, who passed away Aug. 10, 2018.

Margaret, a daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret (Fagan) Crone, was born in Patterson, N.J.

She is survived by two sons, William P. Smith, East Stroudsburg, and Robert D. Smith, husband of Lisa,

Clearwater, Fla.; two daughters, Deborah E., wife of George Hall, Essex, Md., and Donna M. Smith, Hamburg; six

grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Jack; and a sister, Mary.

She retired from Cytec Industries as a junior accountant, having previously worked as a newspaper editor.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 29th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of services. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 27, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.