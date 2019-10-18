Home

Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
Margaret Snyder


1931 - 2019
Margaret Snyder Obituary
Margaret A. “Peg” Snyder, 88, formerly of Wernersville, passed away in the morning hours Thursday, October 17, 2019, in her Womelsdorf home with her husband and daughter by her side. She was the wife of Carl F. Snyder, to whom she married February 14, 1953. Born September 25, 1931, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. & Margaret A. (nee’ Krafft) Spohn. A 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School, she was employed by the former Penn Dale Knitting Mill, Sinking Spring. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Theresa A., wife of Douglas H. Hoover, Marion Twp.; Mark F. Snyder, husband of Lisa, Shillington; Carl C. Snyder, N.C.; two granddaughters, Cecily Hess and Emily Krick; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Marie Scholl, Claire Ruth, Carl F. Spohn and Bernard G. Spohn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles R. Spohn. She was dearly loved by her family and her presence will be greatly missed. Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., from the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E. High St., Womelsdorf. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private Mohn’s Memorial Cemetery. www.mullfh.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
