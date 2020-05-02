Margaret M. (Malick) Swope, affectionately known to many as “Peggy,” passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. She was 87. Margaret was formerly of Bernville and most recently resided at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. Born March 19, 1933 in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Catherine C. (Drexler) Malick. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Clarence E. Swope, who died in 1997. Margaret attended Saint Margaret’s Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School. Margaret is survived by her son, Joseph J. of Mount Penn; her son Ronald E. and his wife, Lisa, of Wernersville; her daughter, Michele L. Ehrhart, of Bernville; her sister, Gertrude and her husband, Karl, of Freeport, New York; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Margaret is pre-deceased by her sister, Kathleen Henrich. Margaret worked as bookkeeper for a number of years at Household Finance and at Heidelberg Country Club. However, she spent most of her life helping to manage two farms with her husband. They initially operated a dairy farm in Bern Township, and after that was seized as part of the Blue Marsh Dam project, they purchased a farm in Jefferson Township. Margaret was a member of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Robesonia and was a long-time organist and religious education teacher. She was a volunteer for more than 30 years at the Berks County Heritage Center and a member of the Bernville Grange. She was a 50-year member of the Pennsylvania State Grange. Margaret was also very interested in genealogical research and for many years served as the president of the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tent 40. Margaret loved children, animals, and long phone conversations with friends and relatives. She always had time for her grandchildren. Her farm was filled with dogs, cats, pigs, and chickens until well into her 80s. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Country Meadows for their compassion and care during Margaret’s final days. Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is entrusted with arrangements. www.mullfh.com An announcement regarding a Memorial Service will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.