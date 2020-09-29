Margaret “Meg” Vanaskie Meg Vanaskie, 56, left this world surrounded by her family on the morning of September 27th. Just as she wanted, her family danced as she passed. Forever young at heart, Meg loved to sing, dance, laugh with family and friends, gush over her grandchildren, and take trips to the beach with her husband Danny. She was energized and fulfilled by interacting with people and putting others before herself. Those that knew Meg, even briefly, recognized that she was so very full of life, had an infectious personality and was such a joy and light in many people’s lives. Meg, a woman who led her family by example with a silly and don’t-take-life-too-seriously attitude, exemplified loyalty and empathy with a healthy dose of grit. She was born in Sanford, North Carolina, the daughter of Margaret and William Brock. Raised by her single mother in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, Meg carried the values of her mother and taught her daughters to be strong, empowered women and her son and husband to truly respect women. Her unwavering selflessness made her a natural fit for a career in healthcare. As a licensed practical nurse, she exceled in care-focused jobs ranging from a pediatric floor nurse, to a school nurse, to a patient advocate. Her most recent role was as a clinical liaison at Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital. Meg’s children credit her with instilling in them an intuition to put family first, which she embodied even through the last weeks of her life, fighting for and allowing them to grieve and process her eventual passing. Meg is survived by her husband Daniel of 36 years, her mother Margaret Brock, her brother William Brock (Claire), her sister Ann Akers (Ronald), her brother Frank Brock (Robin), her daughter Jenna Roussel (Richard), her son Michael Vanaskie (Carolyn) and her daughter Madison Vanaskie. She was the beloved Mimi to two grandchildren, Bennett and Jack, who loved to FaceTime and spend Florida beach days with her. She was the most loved and favorite aunt and great-aunt to nearly 50 nieces and nephews. A service celebrating her life will be held at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata on Friday, October 2nd at 12:00 p.m. immediately followed by an outdoor gathering at the family’s home in Stevens. In lieu of flowers, please have a singing and dancing session in Meg’s memory and remember the good times she gave all of us throughout her well-lived life. Donations can also be made to the Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Hackerman-Patz House at https://give.lvhn.org/
. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown, Pa, www.goodfuneral.com