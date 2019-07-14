Margaret Varner

Service Information
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA
18066-4623
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
New Bethel Union Cemetery
135 New Bethel Church Road
Kempton, PA
Margaret M. Varner, 64, passed away on July 12, 2019, in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, Pa.

She was born in Albany Township, a daughter of the late Mark H. Miller and Annetta M. (Varner) Kleinsmith.

Margaret was of the Protestant faith.

Survivors include her sister, Betty K. (Steve) Heydt, of Akron, Pa.; brother, Kermit (Bonnie) Kleinsmith, of

Reading, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.

Her graveside service will be July 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., on the New Bethel Union Cemetery, 135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Rev. Jeffrey Merwine will officiate. Arrangements by the Robert S. Nester

Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.

