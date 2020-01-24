Home

Margarete Painter


1935 - 2020
Margarete Painter Obituary
Margarete Painter, 84, of Leesport, passed away Thursday, January 23, at her residence. Margarete was born in Sersheim, Germany, on May 26, 1935, a daughter of the late Pauline (Heller) and Emil Hoelle. She was the widow of Kenneth K. Painter. Mr. Painter died August 25, 2001. Margarete was a member of Kissinger Lutheran Church, Wyomissing. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Berks Heim. Margarete became a United States citizen on May 7, 1986. Margarete is survived by a daughter, Heidy Lynn, wife of Troy Coldren; four sons: Kenneth K., husband of Sandy Painter Jr.; Perry L. Painter; Rodney G., husband of Annamae Painter; and Kevin A. Painter. Margarete is also survived by three sisters: Waltraut Bammas, of Kansas; Erika Dlugosh, of Germany; and Lieselottie Phol, of Germany; two brothers, Helmut Hoelle, of Kansas; and Ulrich Hoelle, of Germany. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and brother-in-law, Ronald Heilman. She was predeceased by a daughter, Holly Heilman; a grandson, K. Damon Coldren; and a sister, Adelheid Mader. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 29, at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
