Margarita Contreras, 66, of Reading, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Spruce Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Dominican Republic, Ms. Contreras was the daughter of the late Segundo and Maria Contreras. She was of the Catholic Faith and was a factory worker for most of her working life. Ms. Contreras is survived by her daughter, Judith M. Contreras, of Reading; and her son, Jose Luis Contreras, of Columbia; and her grandchildren: Janice, Brandon, Noelia and Janitza; and her great-grandchildren: Jayden, Jacob, Jailyn, Jesselia and Kairi. Also surviving are her siblings: Enrique, Jose, Felix, Amado, Paula and Jorge Contreras. Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020