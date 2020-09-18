Margery Wenger (Cassel) Roth Margery Wenger (Cassel) Roth, 103, was born in Manheim, PA on August 5, 1917 to Robert and May Cassel. She passed peacefully on September 12, 2020 at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. Marge was raised in Sinking Spring, PA and lived all of her life in the Reading area. She graduated from Sinking Spring H. S. In 1935. Prior to her marriage in 1939, she worked in the office of the Berkshire Knitting Mills. Marge was a member of Torchbearer Lambda Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International. She enjoyed 67 years of continuous, active membership, holding every office and chairmanship position at one time or another. In 2017, Marge was selected as the Beta Sigma Phi International Valentine Empress. Marge was known and loved by many for her out-going personality, warmth, sense of humor and always being fashionably dressed. She loved telling her “lava lava” joke and credited her long life to eating dark chocolate in moderation. Marge was the widow of Harold Keim Roth since 1990. She was also preceded in death by her five sisters: Roberta Bacastow, Flora McGraime, Dorothy Schaeffer, Anna May Ammon and Aileen Rhodes. She is lovingly remembered by her niece, Cheryl Bacastow Leidy and her husband Jim, and their children, Christopher Leidy and Elizabeth Leidy Greenspan. Marge is also survived by eight additional nieces and nephews, four great nieces and nephews and nine great great nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Theo C. Auman funeral home, Reading. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, September 26 at the Leesport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows of Wyomissing and also Marge’s beloved sorority for their loving care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com
